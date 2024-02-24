Rossari Biotech (NSEI:ROSSARI) Price Target Increased by 11.57% to 903.98

The average one-year price target for Rossari Biotech (NSEI:ROSSARI) has been revised to 903.98 / share. This is an increase of 11.57% from the prior estimate of 810.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 818.10 to a high of 997.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.80% from the latest reported closing price of 767.35 / share.

Rossari Biotech Maintains 0.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rossari Biotech. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROSSARI is 0.01%, a decrease of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.16% to 91K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROSSARI by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 39.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROSSARI by 58.46% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 61.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROSSARI by 156.30% over the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROSSARI by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.