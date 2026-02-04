Rossari Biotech (BSE:543213) Price Target Decreased by 21.25% to 652.81

The average one-year price target for Rossari Biotech (BSE:543213) has been revised to ₹ 652.81 / share. This is a decrease of 21.25% from the prior estimate of ₹ 828.92 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 625.55 to a high of ₹ 697.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.46% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 537.45 / share.

Rossari Biotech Maintains 0.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.09%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rossari Biotech. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 543213 is 0.01%, an increase of 18.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.10% to 241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 54K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio - Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio holds 53K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 48K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543213 by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

