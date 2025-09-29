Ross Stores (XTRA:RSO) Price Target Increased by 39.34% to 138.45

The average one-year price target for Ross Stores (XTRA:RSO) has been revised to 138,45 € / share. This is an increase of 39.34% from the prior estimate of 99,36 € dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109,90 € to a high of 155,93 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from the latest reported closing price of 127,56 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSO is 0.29%, an increase of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 347,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,566K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,845K shares , representing a decrease of 19.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSO by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,976K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,846K shares , representing a decrease of 37.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSO by 33.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,576K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,419K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSO by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 10,269K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,217K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSO by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,582K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,145K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSO by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.