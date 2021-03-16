Markets
ROST

Ross Stores To Appoint George Orban As Chairman Of Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) said the Board expects to name George Orban as Chairman of the Board and Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, as Vice Chair. The changes will become effective following the Annual Stockholders Meeting on May 19, 2021. The current Chairman Michael Balmuth, and Chairman Emeritus Norman Ferber, will not be standing for re-election as directors.

The company also announced that Michael Hartshorn, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, has been elected to the Board effective March 10, 2021.

