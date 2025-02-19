Ross Stores (ROST) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Ross Stores (ROST) reached $139.73, with a +0.46% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

The the stock of discount retailer has fallen by 6.61% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ross Stores in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 4, 2025. On that day, Ross Stores is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.92 billion, down 1.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% increase. As of now, Ross Stores holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Ross Stores is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.02.

Investors should also note that ROST has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.