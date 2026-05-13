Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Ross Stores (ROST) closed at $211.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 2.52% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ross Stores in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 21, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.65, showcasing a 12.24% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.53 billion, reflecting a 10.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ROST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.32 per share and revenue of $24.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.74% and +6.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Ross Stores is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.74. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.63 of its industry.

We can also see that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.97.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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