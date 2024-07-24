Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Ross Stores (ROST) ending at $142.09, denoting a -1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 3.15% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ross Stores in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.49, marking a 12.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.24 billion, indicating a 6.16% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $21.2 billion, which would represent changes of +7.37% and +4.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ross Stores is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ross Stores is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.42.

We can also see that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.37.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.