Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ross Stores (ROST) closed at $86.86, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ross Stores as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ross Stores is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.36 billion, down 4.77% from the year-ago period.

ROST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $18.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.07% and -4.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ross Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ross Stores is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.92, which means Ross Stores is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



