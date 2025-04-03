Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Ross Stores (ROST) reached $131.21, with a -0.88% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 5.97%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a loss of 4.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ross Stores in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.42, signifying a 2.74% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.96 billion, indicating a 2.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ROST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $21.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.42% and +3.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% lower. Currently, Ross Stores is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Ross Stores is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.66, which means Ross Stores is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

