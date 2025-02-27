Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Ross Stores (ROST) closed the most recent trading day at $138.02, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 7.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ross Stores in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 4, 2025. On that day, Ross Stores is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.34%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.95 billion, reflecting a 1.21% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ross Stores. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. Ross Stores is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ross Stores's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.9. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.06 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ROST has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

