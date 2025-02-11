Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Ross Stores (ROST) closed at $141.27, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the discount retailer have depreciated by 5.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ross Stores in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Ross Stores is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.92 billion, down 1.77% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. Right now, Ross Stores possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ross Stores currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.28. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.61.

Meanwhile, ROST's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.12 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

