Ross Stores (ROST) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Ross Stores (ROST) ending at $141.65, denoting a +0.7% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.43%.

The discount retailer's stock has dropped by 5% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.24% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ross Stores in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.49, reflecting a 12.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.24 billion, indicating a 6.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $21.2 billion, representing changes of +7.37% and +4.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ross Stores. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Ross Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.57. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.63.

We can also see that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

