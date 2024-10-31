Ross Stores (ROST) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Ross Stores (ROST) closed the latest trading day at $139.72, indicating a +0.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.86%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had lost 5.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ross Stores in its upcoming release. On that day, Ross Stores is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.02%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.17 billion, indicating a 5.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $21.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.51% and +4.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ross Stores. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Ross Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ross Stores is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.69, which means Ross Stores is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ROST has a PEG ratio of 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

