Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target Increased by 7.13% to 130.80

The average one-year price target for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has been revised to 130.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.13% from the prior estimate of 122.09 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.84 to a high of 149.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from the latest reported closing price of 121.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.35%, a decrease of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 343,441K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,451K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,115K shares, representing a decrease of 55.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 42.74% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 10,992K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,275K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,657K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,655K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,144K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,036K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,939K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,036K shares, representing an increase of 23.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 887.10% over the last quarter.

Ross Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,566 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality,in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day.

Additional reading:

