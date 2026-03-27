Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target Increased by 15.16% to 233.39

The average one-year price target for Ross Stores (NasdaqGS:ROST) has been revised to $233.39 / share. This is an increase of 15.16% from the prior estimate of $202.67 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $152.73 to a high of $262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from the latest reported closing price of $214.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an decrease of 620 owner(s) or 31.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.24%, an increase of 17.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.47% to 296,256K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 9,781K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,763K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,721K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,873K shares , representing a decrease of 32.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 9,207K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,955K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,762K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,741K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,013K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,272K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 14.88% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.