Ross Stores (ROST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ross Stores (ROST) closed the latest trading day at $138.95, indicating a +1.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 8.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ross Stores in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.42, indicating a 2.74% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.96 billion, indicating a 2.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $21.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.42% and +3.65%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% decrease. Ross Stores is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ross Stores is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.81. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.81.

Investors should also note that ROST has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.47.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

