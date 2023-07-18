Ross Stores (ROST) Expands Footprint, Unveils 27 New Locations

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST has set its sight on a path of accelerated growth with the recent unveiling of 18 new Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and nine dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 14 different states. These store openings align with the company's strategic vision of adding approximately 100 new stores during fiscal 2023.



Out of this planned expansion, 75 stores will be Ross Dress for Less outlets, while 25 stores will be dedicated to dd's DISCOUNTS. This aggressive growth strategy demonstrates Ross Stores' commitment to expanding its footprint and catering to the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.



By strategically expanding its store network and targeting both established and emerging markets, Ross Stores positions itself for continued success. This summer, Ross Dress for Less marked its entry into Michigan with the inauguration of six stores, while dd's DISCOUNTS extended its footprint in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.



With a total of 2,061 stores currently operating across 41 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, Ross Stores is already a dominant player in the off-price retail segment. The recent store openings not only reinforce the brands' presence but also enable Ross Stores to tap diverse consumer markets and drive further growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has ambitious goals, aiming to reach at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time. By expanding its store network, the company strengthens brand visibility, captures new customer segments and unlocks potential sales growth.



The expansion strategy, combined with the company's strong brand reputation and off-price retail model, positions Ross Stores for success in the dynamic retail landscape. The strategic store openings fortify its competitiveness.



No doubt, Ross Stores has struck a chord with bargain hunters in search of quality, brand-name products at significantly discounted prices. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 35.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.1%.

Bet Your Bucks on These 3 Hot Stocks

Here we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Lamb Weston Holdings LW, Ollie's Bargain OLLI and Walmart WMT.



Lamb Weston, a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers worldwide, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 29.6% and 117.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 42.7%.



Ollie's Bargain, one of the largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 22.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 12.6% and 61.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Walmart, which operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 5.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 4.2% from the year-ago period. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



