Ross Stores (ROST) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Ross Stores (ROST) reached $127.79, with a +1.89% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a loss of 10.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 8.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ross Stores will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.42, signifying a 2.74% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.96 billion, showing a 2.01% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ROST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $21.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.42% and +3.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.54% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Ross Stores boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Ross Stores is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.58. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.58.

We can also see that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

