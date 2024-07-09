Ross Stores (ROST) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Ross Stores (ROST) closed at $146.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Shares of the discount retailer have appreciated by 1.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ross Stores in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.49, marking a 12.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.24 billion, indicating a 6.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $21.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.37% and +4.05%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Ross Stores holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.58. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.32.

We can additionally observe that ROST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.56.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.