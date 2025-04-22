Ross Stores (ROST) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Ross Stores (ROST) ended the recent trading session at $137.86, demonstrating a +1.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 4.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ross Stores will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.42, signifying a 2.74% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.95 billion, showing a 1.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $21.9 billion, indicating changes of +1.42% and +3.64%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% increase. Ross Stores is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Ross Stores is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.15. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.15.

We can also see that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

