Ross Stores Remains in Expansion Mode With 100 New Stores Planned for 2020

The retail apocalypse has largely bypassed the discount retail segment, and Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) intends to capitalize on the opportunity by going on a building spree. The company plans to add about 100 new stores in 2020.

The retailer says it plans to open 75 namesake locations this year along with 25 more dd's Discounts locations. Ross currently has 1,565 Ross Dress for Less stores and 266 dd's locations in operation.

Image source: Ross Stores.

An online presence isn't necessary

Discounters like Ross and Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) have an intensely focused outlook on their brick-and-mortar locations. While Ross has forgone the need for an e-commerce platform at all -- its website simply directs consumers to their local Ross location -- Burlington just announced it was eliminating its digital presence, saying it took resources away that could be better used in its stores.

Gregg McGillis, Ross Stores executive vice president of property development, said in a statement, "As we look out over the long-term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,400 locations and dd's Discounts can become a chain of 600 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value."

In its recently reported fourth-quarter earnings report, Ross said net sales grew 7.5% to $4.4 billion as comparable store sales rose 4% on top of a 4% gain last year. Profits were up 7% to $1.28 per share.

It ended 2019 with 1,808 stores, 88 more than at the end of 2018, and it has opened 19 new Ross stores so far this year along with seven dd's stores, which are part of the 100 new locations planned.

10 stocks we like better than Ross Stores

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ross Stores wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.