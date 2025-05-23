Ross Stores Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Improve Y/Y

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, net sales and earnings increased from the year-ago period.



Ross Stores' first-quarter results reached the high end of expectations as monthly sales performance improved throughout the spring selling season. The uptick was fueled by strong demand in the cosmetics category and broad-based geographic growth, with notable strength in the Southeast region.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 12% in the past three months, outpacing the industry's 1% growth.

Insight Into ROST’s Q1 Performance

Ross Stores, the leading off-price apparel retailer, delivered earnings of $1.47 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. The bottom line exceeded by a penny from $1.46 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total sales of $4,985 million rose 3% year over year, driven by improving momentum throughout the quarter following a slower start in February. Meanwhile, the company’s sales also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,970 million. The comparable store sales were flat compared to the prior reported quarter. We expected a comps decrease of 0.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.



The cost of goods sold (“COGS”) was $3.6 billion, up 2.6% year over year. As a percentage of sales, COGS was 71.8%, marking a year-over-year decrease of 10 basis points (bps). Our model predicted COGS to increase 3.2% year over year and expand 50 bps to 72.4%, as a percentage of sales, in the fiscal first quarter.



The gross profit gained 2.6% year over year to $1.4 billion, whereas the gross margin expanded 10 bps to 28.2% from the year-ago quarter. Our model predicted gross profit to increase 0.4% year over year, with a 50 bps gross margin contraction to 27.6% in the fiscal first quarter.



The company’s operating income of $606.5 million increased 2.6% year over year. The operating margin of 12.2% was flat year over year.

Sneak Peek Into ROST’s Other Financials

Ross Stores ended the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion after supporting its business’ growth and capital needs. The company has a long-term debt of $1 billion and a total shareholders’ equity of $5.5 billion.



In the fiscal first quarter, Ross Stores repurchased 2 million shares for $263 million under its two-year $2.1 billion authorization announced in March 2024. The company is on track to buy back a total of $1.05 billion worth of shares in fiscal 2025.

ROST’s Store Update

As of May 3, 2025, ROST opened 16 Ross stores and three dd’s DISCOUNTS locations in the first quarter, continuing its expansion strategy. For the full year, the company remains on track to open approximately 90 new stores, including about 80 Ross and 10 dd’s DISCOUNTS locations.

What ROST Expects for Q2 & FY25

Looking ahead, Ross Stores is approaching the near term with caution due to persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, particularly prolonged inflation and shifting trade policies. While direct imports are limited, over half of the merchandise originates from China, exposing the business to elevated tariff-related cost pressures.



As a result, the company anticipates potential impacts on profitability if current tariff levels persist. Due to the unpredictable nature of tariff developments, it has withdrawn its full-year sales and earnings guidance and is instead offering a more limited outlook for the second quarter.



For the second quarter, management foresees comp to be flat to up 3%, building on a 4% increase in the same period last year. Earnings per share are projected to range between $1.40 and $1.55, down from $1.59 in the prior-year period, with the new guidance factoring in an estimated $0.11 to $0.16 per share negative impact from tariffs.

