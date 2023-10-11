News & Insights

Ross Stores Names Stephen Brinkley As President, Operations

October 11, 2023

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Wednesday announced that it has appointed Stephen Brinkley to the newly-created position of President, Operations with an expected start date of October 30, 2023.

In his new role, Brinkley will report to Michael Hartshorn, Group President and Chief Operating Officer. His responsibilities will include Property Development, Stores, and Supply Chain.

Most recently, Brinkley served as President of SportChek, a subsidiary of Canadian Tire Corporation.

In commenting on this news, Hartshorn said, "We are delighted to have Stephen join our senior management team. He brings a wealth of retail leadership experience that will be a valuable resource in driving long-term profitable growth for the Company."

