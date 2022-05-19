Markets
ROST

Ross Stores Lowers FY22 Outlook; Shares Down 20%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022, sending the company's shares down over 20% in extended trading session.

Looking ahead, CEO Barbara Rentler said, "Given our first quarter results and today's increasingly uncertain macro-economic and geopolitical environment, we believe it is prudent to adopt a more conservative outlook for the balance of the year."

The company now expects comparable store sales to decline 2% to 4% and earnings of $4.34 to $4.58 per share for the full year 2022. Previously, the company expected comparable store sales to be flat to up 3% and earnings of $4.71 to $5.12 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $5.02 per share for the year.

For the second quarter, the company now forecast same store sales to decrease 4% to 6% with earnings projected to be $0.99 to $1.07 per share. Analysts currently expect earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

ROST closed Thursday's trading at $92.70, down $0.10 or 0.11%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $20.89 or 22.54% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular