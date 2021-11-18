Markets
ROST

Ross Stores Lifts FY Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Thursday lifted its earnings outlook for the full year. The company now expects full-year earnings of $4.65 to $4.75 per share, up from prior forecast of $4.20 to $4.38 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.51 per share for the year.

The company expects a comparable store sales gain of 12% to 13% for the full year.

Looking ahead, CEO Barbara Rentler said, "While we are encouraged by the ongoing strength of consumer demand, there remains significant uncertainty related to the worsening industry-wide supply chain congestion as we enter the important holiday season. As a result, and while we hope to do better, we are projecting fourth quarter comparable store sales gains of 7% to 9% and earnings per share in the range of $0.83 to $0.93."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular