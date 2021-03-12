Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROST was $120.87, representing a -4.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.08 and a 114.69% increase over the 52 week low of $56.30.

ROST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and L Brands, Inc. (LB). ROST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports ROST's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 251.14%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROST through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROST as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC)

Global X NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMC with an increase of 20.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ROST at 2.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.