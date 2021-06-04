Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ROST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.48, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROST was $119.48, representing a -10.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.22 and a 50.01% increase over the 52 week low of $79.65.

ROST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as L Brands, Inc. (LB) and Gap, Inc. (GPS). ROST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports ROST's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 268.3%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

