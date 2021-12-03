Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ROST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $110.56, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROST was $110.56, representing a -17.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.22 and a 5.51% increase over the 52 week low of $104.79.

ROST is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Gap, Inc. (GPS) and Foot Locker, Inc. (FL). ROST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.49. Zacks Investment Research reports ROST's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 309.88%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

