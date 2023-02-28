Ross Stores Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $447.04 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $366.82 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $5.21 billion from $5.02 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $447.04 Mln. vs. $366.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $5.21 Bln vs. $5.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.99 to $1.05

