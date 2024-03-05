Ross Stores Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $609.68 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $447.04 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $6.02 billion from $5.21 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $609.68 Mln. vs. $447.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.02 Bln vs. $5.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29 to $1.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.