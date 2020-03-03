Ross Stores Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $456.13 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $441.69 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $4.41 billion from $4.11 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $456.13 Mln. vs. $441.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $4.41 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.16 to $1.21

