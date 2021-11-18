Markets
Ross Stores Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $385.03 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $131.20 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $4.57 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $385.03 Mln. vs. $131.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.57 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 to $0.93 Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 to $4.75

