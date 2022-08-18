Markets
Ross Stores Inc. Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $384.52 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $494.26 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $4.83 billion from $4.80 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.83 Full year EPS guidance: $3.84 to $4.12

