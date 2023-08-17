Ross Stores Inc. Q2 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $446.32 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $384.52 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $4.93 billion from $4.58 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $446.32 Mln. vs. $384.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $4.93 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.16 to $1.21 Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.26

