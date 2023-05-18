News & Insights

Markets
ROST

Ross Stores Inc. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

May 18, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $371.19 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $338.45 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $4.49 billion from $4.33 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $371.19 Mln. vs. $338.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $4.49 Bln vs. $4.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 to $1.14 Full year EPS guidance: $4.77 to $4.99

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.