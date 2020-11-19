Ross Stores Inc. Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $131.20 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $370.93 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $3.75 billion from $3.85 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $131.20 Mln. vs. $370.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $3.75 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year.

