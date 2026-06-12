Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Ross Stores (ROST)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $240.51 in the previous session. Ross Stores has gained 32.7% since the start of the year compared to the 0.7% gain for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 14.1% return for the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 21, 2026, Ross Stores reported EPS of $2.02 versus consensus estimate of $1.7.

For the current fiscal year, Ross Stores is expected to post earnings of $7.74 per share on $24.81 in revenues. This represents a 17.1% change in EPS on a 9.06% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.48 per share on $26.24 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.55% and 5.73%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Ross Stores has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Ross Stores? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Ross Stores has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 30.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 29.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 29.1X versus its peer group's average of 22X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.69. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Ross Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Ross Stores fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Ross Stores shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ROST Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ROST have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX). TJX has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. The TJX Companies, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 17.82%, and for the current fiscal year, TJX is expected to post earnings of $5.17 per share on revenue of $63.9 billion.

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. have gained 14.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 32.57X and a P/CF of 27.5X.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ROST and TJX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.