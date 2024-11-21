Ross Stores Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $488.81 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $447.33 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $5.071 billion from $4.924 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.57 to $1.64 Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 to $6.17

