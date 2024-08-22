Ross Stores Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $527.15 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $446.32 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $5.287 billion from $4.934 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $527.15 Mln. vs. $446.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.287 Bln vs. $4.934 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.41

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.