Ross Stores Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $507.99 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $527.15 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $5.529 billion from $5.287 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $507.99 Mln. vs. $527.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $5.529 Bln vs. $5.287 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.31 to $1.37 Full year EPS guidance: $6.08 to $6.21

