Ross Stores Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $586.78 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $609.68 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $5.912 billion from $6.022 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $586.78 Mln. vs. $609.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $5.912 Bln vs. $6.022 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.33 to $1.47

