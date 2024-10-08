Ross Stores' Expansion & Other Growth Plans Aid: Apt to Hold the Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST is well-poised for growth, thanks to its robust strategic efforts including store-growth endeavors and a successful business model. Solid customer response for its merchandise across the banners has been boosting its comparable-store sales (comps) performance for a while. Its store-expansion plans and off-price model also bode well.



Analysts seem quite optimistic about ROST. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $21.3 billion and $6.20, respectively. These estimates indicate corresponding growth of 4.4% and 11.5% year over year. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 sales and EPS is $22.5 billion and $6.62, respectively, implying year-over-year growth of 5.8% and 6.9%.



Let’s find out more.

ROST’s Strategic Endeavors Seem Encouraging

Ross Stores’ consistent execution of store expansions over the years is quite appealing. It focuses on increasing penetration in the existing as well as new markets. It inaugurated 21 New Rock and three dd's DISCOUNT stores during the fiscal second quarter. ROST expects to open 47 stores in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, including 43 Ross and four dd's locations.



This expansion is part of its ambitious plan for fiscal 2024, aiming to open 90 locations, which will include about 75 Ross and 15 dd's DISCOUNTS stores. The plan does not incorporate the closure or relocation of 10-15 older stores as part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimize its store portfolio. Ross Stores projects expanding “Ross Dress for Less” to 2,900 stores and dd’s DISCOUNTS to 700 stores in the long run.



The company operates a chain of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores, which target value-conscious men and women. It has a proven business model as the competitive bargains it offers continue to make its stores attractive destinations for customers. The off-price model offers a strong value proposition and micro-merchandising that drive better product allocation and margins.

Bumps in ROST’s Growth Path

Despite the aforementioned strengths, Ross Stores grapples with the ongoing headwinds related to macroeconomic volatility, inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Management further cited that ROST’s prior-year sales comparisons have been more challenging during the second half of the current fiscal year due to an extremely uncertain external environment.



Ross Stores has been witnessing higher costs for a while now. The company’s cost of goods sold jumped 6.2% year over year in the most recent quarter while selling, general and administrative expenses grew 3.5% year over year. Such costs are likely to weigh on its profitability in the near term. Management thus envisions EPS to be in the bracket of $1.60-$1.67 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, down from $1.82 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023.

Final Words on ROST

Ross Stores has been making smart moves to tackle the macro challenges and enrich customers’ overall experience. The aforementioned tailwinds have been bolstering comps, which rose 4% in the fiscal second quarter on increased customer traffic and basket size. This indicates that a higher number of shoppers visited Ross Stores and purchased more items per visit. This led to a sales improvement of 7% year over year in the same quarter. For both the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2024, the company projects comps growth to be between 2% and 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this apparel and accessories dealer have gained 25.2% compared with the industry’s 43.1% growth in the past year. ROST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Boot Barn BOOT, Abercombie ANF and Deckers DECK.



Boot Barn, a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.7% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Abercrombie, a leading casual apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ANF delivered an earnings surprise of 28.9% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.5% from the year-ago figure.



Deckers, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DECK delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.2% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.5% from the year-ago figure.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.