ROSS STORES Earnings Results: $ROST Reports Quarterly Earnings

ROSS STORES ($ROST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.47 per share, beating estimates of $1.47 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $4,984,970,000, missing estimates of $5,069,574,042 by $-84,604,042.

ROSS STORES Insider Trading Activity

ROSS STORES insiders have traded $ROST stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. HARTSHORN (GROUP PRESIDENT, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,750 shares for an estimated $2,280,920 .

. MICHAEL BALMUTH (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 11,261 shares for an estimated $1,481,954

KAREN FLEMING (PRES, CMO ROSS DRESS FOR LESS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,609 shares for an estimated $1,344,251 .

. KAREN SYKES (PRESIDENT, CMO DD'S DISCOUNTS) sold 5,036 shares for an estimated $657,110

ROSS STORES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 426 institutional investors add shares of ROSS STORES stock to their portfolio, and 655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROSS STORES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROST stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

ROSS STORES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

ROSS STORES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 01/10/2025

