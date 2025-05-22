ROSS STORES Earnings Results: $ROST Reports Quarterly Earnings

ROSS STORES ($ROST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.47 per share, beating estimates of $1.47 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $4,984,970,000, missing estimates of $5,069,574,042 by $-84,604,042.
ROSS STORES Insider Trading Activity
ROSS STORES insiders have traded $ROST stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J. HARTSHORN (GROUP PRESIDENT, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,750 shares for an estimated $2,280,920.
- MICHAEL BALMUTH (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 11,261 shares for an estimated $1,481,954
- KAREN FLEMING (PRES, CMO ROSS DRESS FOR LESS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,609 shares for an estimated $1,344,251.
- KAREN SYKES (PRESIDENT, CMO DD'S DISCOUNTS) sold 5,036 shares for an estimated $657,110
ROSS STORES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 426 institutional investors add shares of ROSS STORES stock to their portfolio, and 655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,946,101 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $632,062,246
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 2,614,316 shares (+153.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $334,083,441
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 2,338,251 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,805,095
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,670,294 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,446,870
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 1,509,815 shares (+59.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,939,258
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,371,768 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $175,298,232
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,361,522 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,988,896
ROSS STORES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROST stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.
ROSS STORES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
ROSS STORES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 03/05/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 01/10/2025
