Ross Stores CFO Adam Orvos To Retire, William Sheehan To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Thursday announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Adam Orvos will retire on September 30, 2025.

William Sheehan, currently Group Senior Vice President, Finance, has been named Deputy CFO and will take over as CFO on October 1.

Sheehan has over 34 years of financial experience in retail, including 15 years at Lord & Taylor before joining Ross in 2006.

ROST closed Thursday at $139.09, up 0.46 percent or $0.64 on the Nasdaq.

