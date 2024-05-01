Ross Stores Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ROST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.06, changing hands as low as $127.95 per share. Ross Stores Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROST's low point in its 52 week range is $99 per share, with $151.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.29. The ROST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.