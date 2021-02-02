Ross Acquisition II, a blank check company formed by Wilbur Ross and the co-founders of BroadPeak Global, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Palm Beach, FL-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Ross Acquisition II will command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Wilbur Ross, who recently served as Secretary of Commerce under the Trump Administration and previously was the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Strategy Officer of WL Ross & Co. He is joined by CFO Stephen Toy and Head of M&A Nadim Qureshi, who collectively founded private equity firm BroadPeak Global in 2020 and previously held roles with Invesco. Director Larry Kudlow joins the board, after serving as Director of the National Economic Council under the Trump Administration.



Wilbur Ross's previous SPAC, WL Ross Holding, raised $435 million in June 2014 and completed its acquisition of Nexeo Solutions in June 2016. Nexeo was acquired by Univar for $1.1 billion in September 2018.



Ross Acquisition II has not specified a target industry and intends to focus its efforts on identifying a prospective target business with either all or a substantial portion of its activities in North America, Europe, or Asia.



Ross Acquisition II was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ROSS.U. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Ross Acquisition II, a SPAC formed by Wilbur Ross and BroadPeak Global, files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.