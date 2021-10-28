ROSN

Rosneft's Sechin says gas crisis underlines risks of hasty energy transition

Oksana Kobzeva Reuters
VERONA, Italy, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Europe's gas crisis has demonstrated the risks of hasty energy transition and negligent attitude towards traditional energy, Igor Sechin, head of Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM, told a conference on Thursday.

Speaking at a forum in Verona, Sechin also said the gas crisis in Europe had highlighted the importance of commodity inventories.

