Rosneft's Q1 net profit up 45.5% Q/Q to $4 bln

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - First-quarter net profit of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM rose by 45.5% from the previous three months to 323 billion roubles ($4 billion) on the back of rising output, the company said on Wednesday.

It also said its core profit (EBITDA) increased in January-March to 672 billion roubles, up 25.1% from the previous three months.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)

