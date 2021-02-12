Rosneft's 2020 net income down 79% as pandemic hits energy demand

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft ROSN.MM on Friday reported an almost 80% fall in 2020 net income as the pandemic hit demand for fuel.

Rosneft, in which BP BP.L owns a 19.75% stake, said its net income fell to 147 billion roubles, or $2.2 billion.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

