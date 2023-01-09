ROSN

Rosneft wants to supply gas to Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline - Kommersant

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 09, 2023 — 12:44 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft ROSN.MM wants to supply natural gas from its fields in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions to the Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline that will supply China via Mongolia, the daily Kommersant reported on Monday.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM is aiming to start delivering gas via the 2,600-km Power-of-Siberia 2 pipeline by 2030. The pipeline could carry 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per year.

Rosneft has reserves of 1.5 trillion cubic meters of gas in the fields along the route of the future gas pipeline, Kommersant reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to work out with Gazprom Rosneft's request to take its gas reserves into account when building the pipeline, the daily reported.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.